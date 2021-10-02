Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

NYSE OSK opened at $105.21 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

