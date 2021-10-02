Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Friday, June 11th.

OSIIF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Osino Resources has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

