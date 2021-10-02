Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.96 on Friday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

