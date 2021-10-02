OWNDATA (OWN) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $502,347.19 and approximately $16.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.05 or 0.00640038 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.03 or 0.00945325 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.