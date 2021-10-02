Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

