Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $16.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,734,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTVE stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 175,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,591. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

