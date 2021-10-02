PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice Sells 1,362 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $58,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $62,965.26.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PD shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PagerDuty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,612,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,173,000 after buying an additional 1,097,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,045,000 after buying an additional 953,424 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,826,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

