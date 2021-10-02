Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $946.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,385,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.51. 946,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.88. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.