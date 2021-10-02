Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,397 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Coupa Software by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 339.1% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $221.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.46. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,736 shares of company stock valued at $38,847,229. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

