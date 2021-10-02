Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,378,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.