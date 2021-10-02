Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,013 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 114.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTTR stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

