Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1,237.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,130 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $319,884.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

VNDA stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $989.24 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.52. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.