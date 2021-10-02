Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,367 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,367 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

