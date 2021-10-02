Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASR opened at $189.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average is $180.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 112.73%.

ASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

