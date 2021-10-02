PancakeSwap Price Reaches $20.05 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $20.05 or 0.00042046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $4.56 billion and approximately $261.31 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 227,653,073 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

