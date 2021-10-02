Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRGNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Paragon Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
