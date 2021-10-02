Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRGNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Paragon Shipping has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

Get Paragon Shipping alerts:

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.