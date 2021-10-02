Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TSE:PXT traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.29. The company had a trading volume of 308,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,469. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$24.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.07.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$303.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.4999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

