Patriot Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.