Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $632,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

EEMV stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33.

