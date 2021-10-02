Patriot Investment Management Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,160,027 shares of company stock valued at $171,562,323. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion and a PE ratio of -20.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

