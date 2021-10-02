Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,401 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $158,654,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,985,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,548,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of ABT opened at $117.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74. The stock has a market cap of $207.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

