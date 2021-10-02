Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Square by 12.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Square by 20.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 12.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,894 shares of company stock valued at $123,526,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $239.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 209.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.78.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

