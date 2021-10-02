Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $137.05 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

