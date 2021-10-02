Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post sales of $63.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $247.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $246.00 million to $249.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $281.50 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $285.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYA. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

