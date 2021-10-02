Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $107.85, but opened at $113.32. Paychex shares last traded at $113.15, with a volume of 10,851 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares in the company, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

