Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Update

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 720,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 730,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.
Shares of PYCR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. 261,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 157.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.