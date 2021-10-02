Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Update

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,200 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 720,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 730,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Shares of PYCR traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. 261,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 157.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

