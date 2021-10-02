Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

PGC stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,303 shares of company stock worth $1,197,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.