Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Hold by Kepler Capital Markets

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Shares of PSO opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Pearson has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
