Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to Hold by Kepler Capital Markets

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of PSO opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Pearson has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 104,575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pearson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pearson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

