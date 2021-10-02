Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.35.

PTON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. 6,266,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.63.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $3,249,228.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,802 shares of company stock valued at $64,961,505 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 2,063,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 339,331 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 275,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.