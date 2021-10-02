Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 432,695 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,695 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,416,000 after buying an additional 1,091,420 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

NYSE TME opened at $7.13 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

