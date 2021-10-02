Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 80,783 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,783 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,943,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,058 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,386,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,591,000 after acquiring an additional 649,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,234,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

