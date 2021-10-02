Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.43 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

