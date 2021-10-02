Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 25.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,455.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,268.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,292.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

