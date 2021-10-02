Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

