Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 271,365 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 4.30% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

