Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,350.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,494.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,344.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

