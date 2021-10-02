Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify stock opened at $1,350.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,494.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,344.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.
SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
