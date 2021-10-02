Penta Market Capitalization Tops $819,863.36 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Penta has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. Penta has a total market cap of $819,863.36 and approximately $29,501.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00237562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00119767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

