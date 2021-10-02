PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,801 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.4% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

