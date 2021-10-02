Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
OTCMKTS:ILPMF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.64. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,394. Permanent TSB Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
