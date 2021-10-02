Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ILPMF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.64. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,394. Permanent TSB Group has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

