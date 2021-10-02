Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 78.4% in September

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

PSMMY stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. 16,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,099. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $6.4916 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

