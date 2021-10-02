Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,428.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $13,428.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00108397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,069.08 or 0.99818556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.66 or 0.07198744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 64,310,536 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.