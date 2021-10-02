Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.19.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

