Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,791,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,331,580. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock worth $231,250.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

