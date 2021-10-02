Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PPBN remained flat at $$23.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Pinnacle Bankshares Company Profile

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.