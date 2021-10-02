Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

Pinterest stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 202,858 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

