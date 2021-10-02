Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for MVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.24 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $498.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MVB Financial by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 46.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 432.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 278,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the second quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

