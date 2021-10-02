Piper Sandler Comments on HomeStreet, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million.

HomeStreet stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $876.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

