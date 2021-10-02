Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BPIRY opened at $1.55 on Friday. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

