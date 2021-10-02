PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE PJT opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.39 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

