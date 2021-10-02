Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report sales of $135.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $142.50 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $539.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $544.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $736.36 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $761.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,288,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,507,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,294,000 after buying an additional 352,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,619,000 after buying an additional 316,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.09. 1,429,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,206. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.